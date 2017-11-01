Man busted for operating hash oil lab in Middletown

By: News Staff

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE)— A man was arrested for his connection to with operating a butane hash oil (BHO) lab in a residential area of Middletown, Rhode Island State Police said on Wednesday.

Steven W. Sousa, 27, of Woolsey Road, Middletown, was arrested by members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force on Wednesday.

According to State Police, officials from HIDTA, as well as the Rhode Island National Guard 13th Civil Support Team executed a search warrant of Sousa’s residence around 7:15 a.m.

During the search the following items were seized:

3 pounds of Marijuana.

71 grams of Butane Hash Oil. (BHO)

Lab equipment to include 57 Butane canisters, pressure cooker, hot plate and glass tubes.

$4, 125.00 in United States currency.

Packaging materials.

Scales, baggies and jars.

Sousa was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Manufacture/Possession with Intent to Deliver- Marijuana.

Manufacture/Possession/Delivery of Schedule I- (Marijuana/BHO) 1-5 Kilos.

