Man busted for operating hash oil lab in Middletown - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man busted for operating hash oil lab in Middletown

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police
Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police
Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police
Steven Sousa. Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police Steven Sousa. Courtesy of the Rhode Island State Police

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE)— A man was arrested for his connection to with operating a butane hash oil (BHO) lab in a residential area of Middletown, Rhode Island State Police said on Wednesday.

Steven W. Sousa, 27, of Woolsey Road, Middletown, was arrested by members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force on Wednesday.

According to State Police, officials from HIDTA, as well as the Rhode Island National Guard 13th Civil Support Team executed a search warrant of Sousa’s residence around 7:15 a.m.

During the search the following items were seized:

  • 3 pounds of Marijuana.
  • 71 grams of Butane Hash Oil. (BHO)
  • Lab equipment to include 57 Butane canisters, pressure cooker, hot plate and glass tubes.
  •  $4, 125.00 in United States currency.
  •  Packaging materials.
  •  Scales, baggies and jars.

Sousa was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Manufacture/Possession with Intent to Deliver- Marijuana.
  • Manufacture/Possession/Delivery of Schedule I- (Marijuana/BHO) 1-5 Kilos.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.