By: Tim Studebaker

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

CHEPACHET, R.I. (WLNE) — It’s been three days since the storm knocked out power and for folks that still haven't gotten it back, it's getting old, and some of them want answers.

Residents in Chepachet are dealing with it, prepared for another night in the dark as they wait for the power to come back on. ABC6 Meteorologist Tim Studebaker has the story.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017