SWANSEA, M.A. (WLNE) — A house fire at the town beach is under investigation Wednesday night in Swansea.

Firefighters responded to the home on Ocean Grove Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

ABC6 News learned the house was not occupied at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

