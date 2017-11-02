Millennials, Gov. Raimondo discuss issues at Providence town hall

By John Krinjak
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Keeping millennials in Rhode Island--that was one of the goals of a town hall discussion in Providence Wednesday night.
The group Millennial RI hosted the conversation with Governor Raimondo and local twenty- and thirty-somethings at the WaterFire Arts Center.
Topics included jobs, student loan debt and help for millennial-owned small businesses.
Millennial RI says they hope to get the millennial generation more engaged in the political process as well.
