Millennials, Gov. Raimondo discuss issues at Providence town hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Keeping millennials in Rhode Island--that was one of the goals of a town hall discussion in Providence Wednesday night.

The group Millennial RI hosted the conversation with Governor Raimondo and local twenty- and thirty-somethings at the WaterFire Arts Center.

Topics included jobs, student loan debt and help for millennial-owned small businesses.

Millennial RI says they hope to get the millennial generation more engaged in the political process as well.

