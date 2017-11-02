URI Men's Soccer Runs Past Duquesne, Clinches Spot In Atlantic 10 Tournament

University of Rhode Island Press Release

KINGSTON, R.I. - With a 4-3-1 record in Atlantic 10 games this season, the Rhode Island men's soccer team (9-5-3 overall) finished the regular season in sixth place and will enter this weekend's conference championship as the No. 6 seed. Rhody opens tournament play at third-seeded George Washington on Saturday afternoon 1 p.m.

Rounding out the eight-team field is top-seeded Massachusetts, second-seeded VCU, fourth-seeded Dayton, fifth-seeded Fordham, seventh-seeded St. Bonaventure and eighth-seeded Saint Louis.

The winner of the URI/GW game will advance to the conference semifinals, and take on the winner of Sunday's matchup between #2 VCU and #7 St. Bonaventure.

Both semifinal games, as well as the A-10 title game, will be played at Dayton's Baujan Field. Semifinal action will take place on Friday, Nov. 10. After an off day on Saturday, the semifinal winners will meet at noon on Sunday with the winner receiving the A-10's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

All three rounds of the championship will be streamed, free of charge, the A-10 Network. For live stats and video links - as well as directions and ticketing information - please visit the A-10 Men's Soccer Championship Central.

2017 A-10 Men's Soccer Championship Seeds

1. Massachusetts (12-3-3/6-1-1; 19 pts.) quarterfinal host

2. VCU (6-2-0/10-5-0; 18 pts.) quarterfinal host

3. George Washington (9-6-2/6-2-0; 18 pts.) quarterfinal host

4. Dayton (9-7-2/6-2-0; 18 pts.) quarterfinal host

5. Fordham (11-4-2/5-2-1; 16 pts.)

6. Rhode Island (9-5-3/4-3-1; 13 pts.)

7. St. Bonaventure (8-8-2/4-4-0; 12 pts.)

8. Saint Louis (7-8-1/4-4-0; 12 pts.)