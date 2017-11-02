Patriots Officially Bring Back QB Brian Hoyer, Hold Lone Bye Wee - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Patriots Officially Bring Back QB Brian Hoyer, Hold Lone Bye Week Practice Wednesday In Foxboro

Posted: Updated:

New England Patriots Press Release

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed QB Brian Hoyer. Hoyer spent the first three of his nine NFL seasons with New England after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Michigan State on April 30, 2009. He was released by the Patriots on Aug. 31, 2012, at the end of the preseason.

    Hoyer, 32, has spent time with Pittsburgh (2012), Arizona (2012), Cleveland (2013-14), Houston (2015), Chicago (2016) and San Francisco (2017) after being released by New England. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder, has played in 55 games with 37 starts and has completed 833-of-1,404 passes for 9,853 yards with 48 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

    He started the first six games of the 2017 season for the 49ers, completing 119-of-205 passes for 1,245 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He was released by San Francisco on Oct. 31.

    During his three seasons with the Patriots, Hoyer played in 13 games and completed 27-of-43 passes for 286 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

    In 2016, with Chicago, Hoyer set the NFL record for the lowest interception percentage in a single season when he threw 200 passes and no interceptions.

