Toll Gate student dies - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Toll Gate student dies

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick community is in mourning Thursday after the Toll Gate High School soccer player who was battling a serious medical condition loses her fight.

16-year-old Gianna Cirella passed away Wednesday night after being rushed to the hospital last month with pneumonia and an infection in her blood stream.

The 16-year-old student-athlete had emergency surgery to amputate part of her leg in an attempt to save her life last week.

Her fight inspired the “Cirella Strong” movement.

