UHIP Special Master appointed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UHIP Special Master appointed

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Retired attorney Deming Sherman has been appointed as a special master to oversee a resolution with the state's troubled benefits system UHIP, specifically he'll work to ensure the timely distribution of food stamps.

"We're going to discuss an interim solution and then figure out where we go from there,” said Sherman.

A federal court judge making the ruling Thursday morning.

It comes amid a class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU over the failure to provide timely food stamp benefits to needy families.

"Our focus as I said in court is not the computer system or finding fault, it is finding solutions. And, not being wedded to any one way of doing things if that way is not getting access to food on the table to hungry Rhode Islanders,” said Lynette Labinger an attorney for the ACLU.

Since the launch of UHIP more than a year ago there has been a constant barrage of problems.

Just last month, the discovery of thousands of unprocessed applications.

The scope of that problem is still not being made public.

"Deloitte has still not been able to provide us with numbers that I feel comfortable representing as accurate,” said DHS Dir. Courtney Hawkins.

Following court, Hawkins said her staff is open to working with the newly appointed Special Master.

"We've been laser focused on administering timely benefits to Rhode Islanders and we will continue to do that in partnership with the Special Master,” said Hawkins.

Sherman has set up a meeting with both parties for next Tuesday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.