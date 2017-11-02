Methuen family poisoned by CO - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Methuen family poisoned by CO

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

METHUEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts family who was without power from Sunday night’s storm was rushed to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fire officials in Methuen say fumes from a generator running outside a home is to blame for sickening the family. The generator was too close to the garage.

Officials say a woman called around 3 a.m. Thursday to report her children were complaining of headaches and nausea.

Measurements showed carbon monoxide levels of 500 parts per million in the house.

The children, their mother, and grandmother were hospitalized.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.