Methuen family poisoned by CO

METHUEN, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts family who was without power from Sunday night’s storm was rushed to the hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Fire officials in Methuen say fumes from a generator running outside a home is to blame for sickening the family. The generator was too close to the garage.

Officials say a woman called around 3 a.m. Thursday to report her children were complaining of headaches and nausea.

Measurements showed carbon monoxide levels of 500 parts per million in the house.

The children, their mother, and grandmother were hospitalized.

