North Attleboro youth football game for a cause

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A rivalry youth football game in North Attleboro became a show of support for an eight year old player battling an extremely rare disease.

Leo Larocque plays on the Pop Warner Team “The White Mites.” He was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma, which is a form of bone cancer that only affects less than 200 people a year.

Larocque’s family found out he had the disease after a doctor’s visit for what they thought was just a football injury. That is when doctors found the swelling in his leg was cancer.

All proceeds from the team’s game on Wednesday night went to Laroque’s family. His family was very thankful for the support.

“Thank you is probably not heavy enough of a term but that’s all we keep saying is thank you, thank you, thank you because we are really appreciative of everything,” said Larocque’s mother, Heather Ripley. “He’s the toughest kid I’ve met. He’s never afraid.”

“I just feel very supported and blessed to have an awesome support system,” Larocque told ABC6 News.

Larocque’s family has created a GoFundMe page. So far, they have raised a little over to $22,000 of their $50,000 goal.

