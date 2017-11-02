Carbon monoxide at Cranston High School East? - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Carbon monoxide at Cranston High School East?

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston High School East will be closed on Friday, authorities announced on Thursday, following numerous complaints possible of carbon monoxide exposure. 

Cranston High School East is under investigation by Cranston Police and Fire Departments, said Ray Votto with Cranston Public Schools. Several students complained of symptoms consistent with exposure  to carbon monoxide Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were called to Cranston High School East around 2:00 p.m., but their initial investigation proved false, when tests read negative for carbon monoxide. 

Some time later, Cranston Police told ABC6 News, crews went back to the high school following several complaints of students still feeling ill. 

The investigation is active at this time.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available. 

