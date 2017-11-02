UPDATE: No carbon monoxide at Cranston High School East

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — An independent company's investigation found no carbon monoxide at Cranston High School East. The school was closed on Friday following numerous complaints of possible carbon monoxide exposure.

On Wednesday, a student tested positive for carbon monoxide poisoning, police said. Exercising caution, authorities checked carbon monoxide levels at Cranston High School East before school on Thursday, and again in the middle of the day. They found no levels.

But after forty students and teachers complained of symptoms such as dizziness, nausea and lethargy, that could be carbon monoxide related, authorities decided to close the school on Friday to allow for an independent investigation.

That company found no levels of carbon monoxide at the school, either.

School officials say there is no state law requiring carbon monoxide detectors in school buildings, but after this incident they will be devising a plan to install them in their schools.

Cranston East was scheduled to host SAT tests on Saturday morning but even though the school is deemed safe, the tests will be moved to the administration building next door to the school.

The school will be open for school on Monday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017