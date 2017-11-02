Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Newport, Middletown

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Residents in Newport and Middletown are divided over a new ban on plastic bags that went into effect this week.

The towns passed separate plastic bag bans earlier this year that prohibit retailers from using plastic bags for purchased goods.

They both went into effect on Wednesday. Bags to carry fruits, meats or plants are exempt, as are double-opening bags to protect clothing.

Retailers that provide such bags must also provide onsite recycling receptacles.

The Newport Daily News reports that shoppers appear to generally support the ban, but Warwick resident Joe Tatulli, who works in Middletown, says there are more important issues, like fighting terrorism and watching the World Series.

Others, like Newport resident Elizabeth Willows, say the new adoption of paper bags makes it harder to shop.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017