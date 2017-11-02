DMV proposes new $250 fee for overdue vehicle inspections - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

DMV proposes new $250 fee for overdue vehicle inspections

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island drivers could be subjected to a $250 fee to restore a vehicle registration that's suspended for not getting an inspection.              

The Providence Journal reports the Division of Motor Vehicles included the proposal in its annual budget request to the governor. The DMV wants to begin collecting the new fee Jan. 1.              

The DMV estimates the fee could raise $2.5 million per year, but officials say the goal is to encourage compliance with the law, not to make money.              

The DMV says a new computer system launched this summer has enabled them to systematically identify vehicles violating inspection requirements and generate suspension notices.                

The budget request says collecting an additional fee will require two new tellers and an appeals officer, at an annual cost of $246,000.

