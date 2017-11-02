Dartmouth Police seek missing teen

By: News Staff

DARTMOUTH, M.A. (WLNE) — Police are seeking help locating a 16-year-old who was last seen on Halloween.

According to a post on the Dartmouth Police Facebook page, Elyja Fonesca, was last seen mid-morning/afternoon on Tuesday.

She is described as a white female, between four and five feet tall, weighing around 125-130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dartmouth Police Department at: (508) 910-1700.

