Dartmouth Police seek missing teen

Elyja Fonesca. Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department
DARTMOUTH, M.A. (WLNE) — Police are seeking help locating a 16-year-old who was last seen on Halloween.
According to a post on the Dartmouth Police Facebook page, Elyja Fonesca, was last seen mid-morning/afternoon on Tuesday.
She is described as a white female, between four and five feet tall, weighing around 125-130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Dartmouth Police Department at: (508) 910-1700.
