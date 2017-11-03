Taunton machete attack suspect appears in court

Vargus being questioned by reporters while walking into court

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man wanted for stabbing a Taunton woman and her dog was back in Massachusetts Thursday after making a run for it across state lines.

Thomas Vargus, 45, appeared in court on Thursday evening. He was on the run after police say he attacked his brother’s girlfriend and her dog with a machete in September.

Officers eventually tracked Vargus down to Pennsylvania. He covered his distinctive face and head tattoos with hair and a beard.

Vargus did not deny the allegations while walking in to court on Thursday saying he attacked the pitbull because “I wanted to.”

ABC6 News learned that Vargus has pages of charges against him in Massachusetts and in multiple other states.

Vargus is being held on bail. He will be back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

