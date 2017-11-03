Warwick PD seek purse snatchers

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Police are seeking help identifying two thieves, a man and a woman they’re calling the ‘Dancing Fools.’

Surveillance footage seen on their Facebook page shows a man and a woman dancing and playing pool at the NYLO hotel on Knight Street.

During the video, the couple stops their game and goes to grab their belongings, but grab a purse left on the couch.

The male suspect looks as if he wrapped the purse under his sweatshirt and left.

If anyone recognizes these individuals they are urged to contact the Warwick Police Department and ask for Lt. Robillard at: 401-468-4200.

Police can also be reached through Facebook message on the Warwick Police Department page.

The post can be viewed below:

