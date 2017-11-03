Providence reaches $5.9 million resolution with firefighters - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence reaches $5.9 million resolution with firefighters

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The city of Providence says it has reached an agreement with the local firefighters union to settle several outstanding legal matters, awarding members a total of $5.9 million over two fiscal years.              

The deal announced Friday by Mayor Jorge Elorza's office will resolve ongoing arbitration, state court actions and a Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit.

The agreement now must be reviewed by the union, the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 799.             

Of the $5.9 million, $2.8 million relates to the ongoing arbitration matters and $3.1 million resolves the FLSA lawsuit.               

Elorza says in a written statement that he's pleased the city and the union reached “a resolution that is fair to all parties.”

