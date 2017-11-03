New Bedford Police find dozens of dead, alive animals in woman's home

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — A 39-year-old New Bedford woman was arrested and charged with numerous counts of animal abuse after almost 20 animals were found dead inside her home.

New Bedford Police said on Friday that Amanda Vicente, who resides on Query Street was charged with 17 counts of animal abuse after police found 19 dead animals, including lizards, birds, and hamsters, as well as 17 living animals inside a home described to be in ‘deplorable’ condition.

Vicente was also charged with a single count of child abuse, due to the presence of her 13-year-old son.

Initially a stray dog was found by animal control officers, police said, and after the dog remained in animal control care for 4-5 days, a tip came in saying the dog belonged to Vicente.

Officers went to Vicente’s residence to inquire about the stray when the squalid conditions were discovered.

New Bedford Police told ABC6 News the home was in deplorable condition, with piles of feces around the house, flies everywhere, and just a ‘complete mess.’

There were a couple weaker looking Chihuahuas, and a very emaciated Bull Mastiff police noted.

Due to the condition of the house, and the presence of the child, DCYF was called for Vicente’s son, who is now in the custody of his grandmother.

The living animals were treated at a nearby animal clinic and later released.

