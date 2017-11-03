Hundreds gather to pay tribute to Warwick teen

By John Krinjak

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- Around 200 people came together Friday night to pay tribute to a Warwick teen.

16-year-old Gianna Cirella died on Wednesday after being hospitalized for a blood infection.

A large crowd packed Saint Gregory the Great Church in Warwick to remember Cirella.

"She still is a huge loss to this community as a vibrant individual, a funny individual and just an all around great kid," said Toll Gate High School girls soccer coach Lonna Razza.

Gianna's mom thanked those who brought joy to her daughter's life.

Classmates shared stories about their friend who was always smiling.

For the Toll Gate girls soccer team, it's especially hard knowing #12 won't be taking the field again.

"Gianna was always a great person, a great friend and she always had a smile on her face, and it's very sad that she's no longer with us but she will always be with us," said co-captain Emma Seidenberg.

They've gotten support from the Chariho girls soccer team, which lost a player of their own, Maddie Potts, last month.

"One of the girls actually texted us and said that their team would always be there to support us if we wanted to do anything with them. We really appreciated that," said co-captain Kendra Silvia.

And just in time for Friday night's vigil, the Toll Gate girls finished a tribute rock at school to honor Gianna's legacy.

"To see the kids unite together and go out there, from cleaning off the rock and painting it to let's design these shirts it's been absolutely beautiful," said Razza.

A GoFundMe page to help Gianna's family has now raised more than $82,000.

And those close to her are talking about setting up a scholarship fund in her name.

