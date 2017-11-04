Mansfield Police investigate head-on collision - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mansfield Police investigate head-on collision

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com 

Twitter: @ABC6

MANSFIELD, MA (WLNE) – Police are investigating a head-on collision that occurred late Friday night in Mansfield.

Mansfield Fire Department responded to the intersection of Forbes Boulevard and Chauncy Street around 11:00 p.m. for a 2 car accident.

One victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with multiple injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Mansfield Police Department, and more information may be released as the investigation continues.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.