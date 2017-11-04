Mansfield Police investigate head-on collision

By News Staff

MANSFIELD, MA (WLNE) – Police are investigating a head-on collision that occurred late Friday night in Mansfield.

Mansfield Fire Department responded to the intersection of Forbes Boulevard and Chauncy Street around 11:00 p.m. for a 2 car accident.

One victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with multiple injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Mansfield Police Department, and more information may be released as the investigation continues.

