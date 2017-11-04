Former Portsmouth town employee arrested on embezzlement charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Portsmouth town employee arrested on embezzlement charges

By News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – A former Portsmouth recreation director was arrested Saturday and charged with embezzling money from the town.

Timothy Dunbar, 42, of Middletown, turned himself in to Portsmouth Police Saturday following an investigation into irregularities in financial documents as found by the town finance department.

After being informed of inconsistencies in the town’s beach receipts, Mr. Rainer instructed the town’s finance department to conduct an audit and referred the investigation to Portsmouth Police detectives.

The investigation revealed Dunbar, a part-time town employee, had embezzled cash from the recreation department as well as submitted time sheets for 6 separate occasions when he was not working.

Dunbar faces the following charges:

  • Embezzlement by a public official (2 counts)
  • Obtaining money under false pretenses (6 counts)
  • Providing a false document to a public official/employer (6 counts)

Dunbar was arraigned and released on $5,000 surety bail.

Administrator Rainer said “I’m very appreciative of the efforts of our town staff and police department for working together to expose this wrongdoing.”

