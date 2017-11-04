Rhody Keeps #1 James Madison Close In First Half, Dukes Pull Away In Rematch of 2016 Rout

Rhode Island (2-7, 1-5 CAA Football) battled No. 1 James Madison tough through the first half, but the game got away from the Rams after the break as JMU won, 38-3.

A 40-yard field goal by C.J. Carrick just before halftime pulled Rhody within 7-3 of the defending national champion. The play capped a 16-play drive that ate 7:48 off the clock. It was Rhody's longest scoring drive of the season.

James Madison (9-0, 6-0 CAA Football) came out after halftime and capitalized on a series of penalties, turnovers and miscues by the Rams. The Dukes scored 31 unanswered points in the second half to win their 21st consecutive game overall and 16th in a row in conference play.

Inside the Box Score

Junior defensive end Tez Wilson had seven tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass break up for the Rhody defense.

Junior linebacker Justin Hogan had a team-high 10 tackles.

Junior safety Nas Jones had five tackles, two of which were for loss.

Sophomore defensive end L.B. Mack III had four tackles, including two behind the line.

Redshirt junior Marven Beauvais had six catches for 88 yards to lead the offense.

James Madison had seven sacks for 52 yards.

Rhode Island was whistled for 14 penalties for 114 yards. The 14 penalties were a season high.

The game captain was senior tight end Geoff Horwitz and the anchor bearer was senior wide receiver Harold Buckner III.

Rhode Island's RECON-RAM Players of the Week were redshirt freshman quarterback Vito Priore and freshman defensive back Michael A'vant.

What's Next

Rhode Island hosts Villanova in the final home game of the season. Before the game, the team's seniors will be honored. Kickoff is set for noon.