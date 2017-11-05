Providence stabbing leaves man in critical condition

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Police are investigating a stabbing in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Providence early Sunday morning.

Providence Police say that Luilly Para, 24, was stabbed around 2:00 a.m. Sunday in the area of Oakland Avenue and Pembroke Avenue.

Police say that Para was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made at this time.

