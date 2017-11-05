Fall river woman dies following Westport hit and run - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall river woman dies following Westport hit and run

By News Staff

WESTPORT, MA (WLNE) – A Fall River woman has died from injuries sustained in a hit and run accident in Westport Saturday night.  

Westport Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday reporting a woman running in the highway on State Road near Whites Restaurant. Only a minute later, another caller reported that the woman was on the ground and receiving CPR.

Westport Police and Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive female victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Fall River woman. She was transported to St. Anne’s Hospital in Fall River where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say The vehicle involved in the crash was not on the scene, and no description of a suspect was given, however vehicle debris was left at the scene.

Approximately one hour after the crash, Westport Police say they received a call from a woman reporting she may have “hit a deer”. The caller identified her vehicle and police located it in Fall River.

Police say the car was damaged in a manner consistent with the crash location.

Westport Police and Fire were assisted at the scene by Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Unit as well as State Police Detectives and Fall River EMS.

The investigation is currently under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time. Anybody with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Westport Police Detective Division.

