Silver alert issued for 77-year-old North Providence man

Silver alert issued for 77-year-old North Providence man

By News Staff

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – North Providence Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man last seen this morning.

Police say Jose Vasquez was last seen shortly before 10:00 a.m. Sunday on Urban Avenue in North Providence. According to the alert Vasquez is 5’7”and 180 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes, and suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

Vasquez was last seen wearing a blue pullover, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

Police say Vasquez does not have a vehicle or a driver’s license, and do not know the direction he was heading when he was last seen.

Anyone with knowledge on Vasquez’s whereabouts are asked to contact North Providence Police at 401-231-4533.

