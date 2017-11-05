Aho Scores Three Goals For Sound Tigers In Shutout Win Over P-Bruins

Providence Bruins Press Release

Providence, RI – The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Sunday afternoon 6-0 as they were shutout for the second time this season. Zane McIntyre made the start in net after being loaned to Providence earlier in the day by Boston.

McIntyre faced a barrage of shots in the first and made some nice stops, but Bridgeport was able to get on the board first. While on the power play, Josh Ho-Sang took the puck behind the net and found Sebastian Aho at the center point. He ripped a one-timer in for his third goal of the season at 12:07 and the Sound Tigers took a 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later Steve Bernier doubled their lead with his sixth goal of the season, sneaking one through McIntyre at 13:42. Colton Hargrove had a chance in close at the end of the period, but Bridgeport led 2-0 after 20 minutes.

The second period was all Bridgeport as they scored three goals in the period. Just 56 seconds in, Josh Stevens of the Sound Tigers scores his first goal of the season. At 7:55 Mitchell Vande Sompel scores his second goal of the season against Providence. The P-Bruins continued to fight, attempting many shots during power plays. Though, the Sound Tigers scored again by Sebastian Aho, giving them a 5-0 lead into the intermission.

The third period began with a lot of heavy hitting. At 10:08 Bridgeport scored another goal by Sebastian Aho from the left point. His fourth goal of the season gave him his first hat trick and the first one the P-Bruins have given up in over a year. While the Providence Bruins continued to make attempts, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers shut them out for the second time this season and won 6-0.

McIntyre stopped 31 of 37 shots while Kristers Gudlevskis stopped all 31 he faced. Providence was 0-7 on the power play and 3-5 on the penalty kill. Providence is back in action Saturday when they head to Wilkes-Barre Scranton to start a two-game road trip at 7:05pm.

- - - - -

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

For all the latest Providence Bruins news and updates visit ProvidenceBruins.com or follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/providencebruins or Twitter at twitter.com/AHLBruins.

- - - - -