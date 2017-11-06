Trump calls Texas church shooter “deranged” - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Trump calls Texas church shooter “deranged”

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump says the mass shooting at a Texas church is the result of a “mental health problem at the highest level.”

Speaking at an event with the Japanese prime minister in Tokyo on Monday, Trump described the gunman as a “very deranged individual.”

Authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 others were wounded Sunday after a man opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Officials identified the shooter to The Associated Press as Devin Kelley.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, and have not broached the topic of the gunman's mental health.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.