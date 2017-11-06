Police arrest Pawtucket man for sexual assault

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Sunday morning is behind bars.

62-year-old Stanley Wheeler, of Pawtucket, was arrested and charged with Domestic Simple Assault, Domestic Disorderly Conduct, and Video Voyeurism early Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a home on Garden Street at Comstock at approximately 3:40 a.m. Sunday when a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted.

Officers transported the victim to the police headquarters where she was interviewed by detectives.

Police say Wheeler and the female victim met on Backpage.com and were living together for a couple of weeks.

