Lincoln students refurbishing police cruiser - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Students at Davies Career and Technical High School have been given a unique assignment to repair an old  police cruiser.

They are not only getting hands on experience for the future, but also are forming relationships with the local police.

Seniors at Davies Career and Technical High School have been given one of the most important tasks of their high school careers: Refurbishing an old Lincoln Police cruiser.

The goal is to get it back on the road.

“We took all the stickers off, and then we went into the body work which is the dents, we took the fenders off,” explained Elian Nunez, a senior at Davies Career and Tech.

Nunez is heading up the project for his auto collision repair class. He hopes the end result will help him land a job once he graduates.

“It’s a good foundation to know about cars because we use it on a daily basis,” said Nunez.

Their biggest supporter, Captain Philip Gould of the Lincoln Police Department, will be getting behind the wheel once the repair work is done.

Captain Gould reached out to Davies not only to give the students some real life work, but also to form relationships with the young people in his town.

“We get to see them in their role over here and they get to talk to a police officer out of their role of enforcing the law. So, it’s kind of building bridges and building relationships,” said Captain Gould.

Once the repairs are complete, the vehicle will play a vital role in the department’s undercover work, which is a project the students are excited to put on their resume.

“We are getting those certifications here, I think it’s a really nice opportunity,” said another student.

The cruiser should be ready to hit the road by next month.

