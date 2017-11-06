Democratic Leader Pelosi tours CCRI Warwick campus

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Top Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi toured the Community College of Rhode Island Monday morning in Warwick.

Pelosi visited the college to see the advanced manufacturing training facility at the Warwick campus.

The House Minority Leader was invited by Congressman Cicilline and accompanied by Congressman Langevin and Senator Whitehouse.

While touring, the Democratic leaders discussed how the latest tax plan will impact Rhode Islanders.

Tour at CCRI with Nancy Pelosi now underway @abc6 pic.twitter.com/rfao72EcnE — Samantha Fenlon (@SFenlonABC6) November 6, 2017

We will have much more on Pelosi’s visit tonight starting at 5.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017