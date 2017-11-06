Democratic Leader Pelosi tours CCRI Warwick campus - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Democratic Leader Pelosi tours CCRI Warwick campus

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Top Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi toured the Community College of Rhode Island Monday morning in Warwick.

Pelosi visited the college to see the advanced manufacturing training facility at the Warwick campus.

The House Minority Leader was invited by Congressman Cicilline and accompanied by Congressman Langevin and Senator Whitehouse.

While touring, the Democratic leaders discussed how the latest tax plan will impact Rhode Islanders.

We will have much more on Pelosis visit tonight starting at 5.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.