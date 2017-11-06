CVS Health beats 3Q profit forecasts

By: The Associated Press

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $1.29 billion.

Profit was of $1.26 per share, or $1.50 adjusted for one-time items.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations by a penny, according to a survey Zacks Investment Research.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $46.18 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, CVS Health expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.88 to $1.92.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.91.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.87 to $5.91 per share.

