Elderly man dies after being struck by car in Central Falls - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Elderly man dies after being struck by car in Central Falls

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Police have confirmed an elderly man has died following being hit by a car early Monday evening. 

A heavy police and fire department responded to the intersection of Clay and Dexter Streets, just before 4:00 p.m.

Several calls came in reporting a pedestrian got hit police said. 

“Upon arrival officers located an elderly male who was unconscious and appeared to be suffering from severe injuries,” said Lt. Christopher Reed with the Central Falls Police Department.

“Central Fire Department personnel rushed the male to Rhode Island Hospital by rescue where he was pronounced dead.”

The victim's identity has not been released at this time, but if you have any information on this incident, you are encouraged to call the Central Falls Police Department at: (401) 727-7411.

