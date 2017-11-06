Pelosi and Rhode Island Democrats denounce GOP tax plan - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pelosi and Rhode Island Democrats denounce GOP tax plan

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) —  House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi and members of Rhode Island's congressional delegation have jointly denounced the new Republican tax plan, in the hopes of rallying the public against it.             

Pelosi, of California, toured a lab at the Community College of Rhode Island Monday with Democratic U.S. Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.              

They all say the plan favors the wealthy and corporations at the expense of the middle class. They want it to be scrapped so lawmakers can start over and work in a bipartisan way.              

A House committee is beginning work on the tax rewrite, which mixes sharp tax cuts for corporations and businesses with more modest relief for individuals.             

Republicans are promising a simpler IRS code and more globally competitive business tax structure.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

