SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The University of Rhode Island announced on Monday that guard Stanford Robinson received a summons to appear in court for an incident at the Ryan center back in September.

Robinson was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and simple assault.

URI said it will not comment further until the legal process runs it course.

