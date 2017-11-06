Cranston PD seek armed robbery suspect

By: News Staff

CRANSTON R.I. (WLNE) –Cranston Police are asking for help in order to an armed robbery suspect.

The Speedway Gas Station at on Reservoir Ave was robbed at gunpoint around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, police said. The suspect displayed a weapon that appeared to be semi-automatic.

Officials said the suspect was described as a dark Hispanic male with a height between 5’4” and 5’7”. He was wearing a black zip up jacket and hoodie. He also had black pants and shoes, and he also wore white gloves. Some other key features are that he has a mustache and goatee.

Cranston Police are trying to get a witness to come forward. The witness walked into the store while the robbery was in progress. After the suspect pointed a gun towards them, they fled on foot from the store.

The store employee was not harmed during the robbery.

The suspect fled in the direction of Sprague Avenue.



Speedway Gas Station lost an undisclosed amount of money in the incident.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Cranston Police department at 942-2211 or contact them through their smartphone app.

