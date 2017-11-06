Gov. Charlie Baker re-establishes hate crimes task force - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gov. Charlie Baker re-establishes hate crimes task force

Posted:

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has re-established a task force charged with advising him on the best ways to deter and prevent hate crimes in Massachusetts and support victims.              

The Republican governor said Monday that his administration “is committed to making Massachusetts a safe and welcoming place with zero-tolerance for hate or violence.”             

Baker said the members of the task force include individuals with expertise in community advocacy, law enforcement, health care, law, government and education.     

This task force will meet at least quarterly and submit an annual report. It is also charged with promoting cooperation between law enforcement agencies to better investigate and prevent hate crimes and assist schools that want to incorporate hate crimes education into their teaching.             

Former Republican Gov. William Weld initially created the task force in 1991.

