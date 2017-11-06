New Bedford burger joint victim of vandalism

By: News Staff

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — A local burger restaurant is open for business on Monday, despite being victim of recent vandalism.

DNB Burgers on Elm Street, shared a post on the Facebook page saying that a ‘vast number’ of windows that were broken.

But as of 5:00 p.m., the windows were repaired and they were open for business.

A picture attached to the post revealed a massive amount of broken glass, as well as a brick on the floor.

The full post read as follows:

Unfortunate to report our space was once again vandalized and we were broken into. We are going to try to open up today despite the vast number of windows that were smashed out. We don't understand why we are a constant target for bad guys trying to stop us from doing good in our community that we love. We are however choosing not to be victims anymore and our cameras caught images of the vandal!! The police are now working with us to identify the culprit. Burger lovers, we are not sure what time we will open but we are going to open up as soon as we can!! Let's not let these vandals win!!

