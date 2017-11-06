Mayoral campaigns wrapping up in Bristol County, Mass.

By: Rebecca Turco

SOUTH COAST, Mass. – Tuesday is Election Day in parts of Massachusetts and ABC6 News is following three major races in Bristol County: the mayoral campaigns in New Bedford, Fall River and Attleboro.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell says his city is on the move. "We hope to keep going where we've already started," he told ABC6 News.

Mitchell is hoping for a fourth term in office, citing economic gains and drops in unemployment as reasons voters can count on him to deliver. "If we continue with the very deliberate approach we've had, continue to apply the energy that we have, we will continue to see this city grow," Mitchell said.

He is also pointing to reduced crime - while rival Charlie Perry disagrees. Perry has been a police officer in the city for 30 years. "When you look at the whole situation, it's senseless murders,” Perry said. “We've got to curb that. We can curb that through a lot of things." Perry listed community and police programs as possible solutions.

His other platforms include improving public education and addressing homelessness.

In Fall River, City Council Vice President Linda Pereira has her eyes on the top office, held by Jasiel Correia. Two years ago, he became the youngest mayor in the city’s history at 23.

"I just don't think he was ready for this,” Pereira told ABC6 News. “It's a challenging situation and I think he may have his own personal challenges that he needs to deal with.”

Correia continues to dispute a potential FBI investigation into his SnoOwl app. He says his report card includes increased public safety, economic growth and removing the controversial trash fees.

His spokespeople could not be reached to set up an interview for Monday night.

“I’ve lived in this city all my life,” said Pereira. “My children are here, my grandchildren are here, as many other families have their children and grandchildren here, and we deserve better.

“There’s just been so many shootings,” she said. “We’ve never seen that in Fall River before.”

Over in Attleboro, State Rep. Paul Heroux hopes to push out long-time Mayor Kevin Dumas – who has been in office for 14 years.

Heroux says

"We have great resources here,” We have a downtown that has some really nice looking buildings. Some of them need to be fixed up as well, but the main thing is we need to change the business atmosphere."

Dumas was not available for an interview Monday night.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

