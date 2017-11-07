Women escape before train crash in Woonsocket - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Women escape before train crash in Woonsocket

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of @notsteev Courtesy of @notsteev
Courtesy of @notsteev Courtesy of @notsteev

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two women got themselves into a frightening situation Monday night after driving onto train tracks in Woonsocket.

The women jumped out of their car moments before it was hit by an oncoming train.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. Monday.

According to the Woonsocket Call, two Massachusetts women who were unfamiliar with the area drove directly onto the train tracks.

The train was approaching and the crossing gates came down trapping the car on the tracks.

Luckily, the women were able to escape from the car before it was hit.

The Woonsocket Call reports that the train stopped for a couple hours while crews cleared the scene and investigated.

There is no word on if the two women are facing charges.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.