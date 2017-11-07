Women escape before train crash in Woonsocket

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two women got themselves into a frightening situation Monday night after driving onto train tracks in Woonsocket.

The women jumped out of their car moments before it was hit by an oncoming train.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:00 p.m. Monday.

According to the Woonsocket Call, two Massachusetts women who were unfamiliar with the area drove directly onto the train tracks.

The train was approaching and the crossing gates came down trapping the car on the tracks.

Luckily, the women were able to escape from the car before it was hit.

The Woonsocket Call reports that the train stopped for a couple hours while crews cleared the scene and investigated.

There is no word on if the two women are facing charges.

