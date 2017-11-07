One year after historic election, analyst weighs in

One year after the un-expected victory of now President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election a lot has changed.

"Probably the most important lesson that I've drawn from the past year that as long as Donald Trump is President it's going to be a wild merry-go-round,” said Providence College Political Analyst Joe Cammarano.

Cammarano says the President has tried to follow through on many campaign promises. He points to some notable movement on immigration policies and a thus far unsuccessful struggle to repeal Obamacare.

"We have somebody who is really trying to do what he said he would do but we also have someone who really doesn't understand how to achieve the things he promised,” said Cammarano.

The President changing the game in social media, coming under fire over the past year for his use of Twitter.

His administration has seen a slew of shakeups, the former FBI Director, National Security Adviser, Press Secretary and Chief of Staff have all left.

Just last week, Special Council Mueller indicted three people amid his continued probe into Russia’s interference with the election.

Cammarano telling ABC 6 News more is likely to come.

"I do think the Mueller investigation will come up with additional indictments,” said Cammarano.

The latest ABC News Washington Post Poll says that only 37 percent of Americans approve of the way President Trump is handling the job.

Cammarano says this low approval rating is likely to effect next years midterm elections.

