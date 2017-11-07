Results are in for Election Day in Massachusetts - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Results are in for Election Day in Massachusetts

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It's Election Day in parts of Massachusetts and polls officially closed at 8:00 p.m.!

 ABC6 News has been following the Mayoral races in parts of  Southeastern, Massachusetts and has the following results:

ATTLEBORO:

  • Mayor Kevin Dumas: 4,304 votes. 
  • Rep. Paul Heroux: 5,064 votes. 

NEW BEDFORD:

  • Mayor Jon Mitchell: 8,371 votes.
  • Charlie Perry: 5,496 votes. 

FALL RIVER: (Unofficial Results)

  • Mayor Jasiel Correia: 8914 votes.
  • Linda Pereira: 5,624 votes. Conceded. 

Highlighted areas signify the winning candidate.

