Results are in for Election Day in Massachusetts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It's Election Day in parts of Massachusetts and polls officially closed at 8:00 p.m.!
ABC6 News has been following the Mayoral races in parts of Southeastern, Massachusetts and has the following results:
ATTLEBORO:
- Mayor Kevin Dumas: 4,304 votes.
- Rep. Paul Heroux: 5,064 votes.
NEW BEDFORD:
- Mayor Jon Mitchell: 8,371 votes.
- Charlie Perry: 5,496 votes.
FALL RIVER: (Unofficial Results)
- Mayor Jasiel Correia: 8914 votes.
- Linda Pereira: 5,624 votes. Conceded.
Highlighted areas signify the winning candidate.
