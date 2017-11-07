Results are in for Election Day in Massachusetts

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It's Election Day in parts of Massachusetts and polls officially closed at 8:00 p.m.!

ABC6 News has been following the Mayoral races in parts of Southeastern, Massachusetts and has the following results:

ATTLEBORO:

Mayor Kevin Dumas: 4,304 votes.

Rep. Paul Heroux: 5,064 votes.

NEW BEDFORD:

Mayor Jon Mitchell: 8,371 votes.

Charlie Perry: 5,496 votes.

FALL RIVER: (Unofficial Results)

Mayor Jasiel Correia: 8914 votes.

Linda Pereira: 5,624 votes. Conceded.

Highlighted areas signify the winning candidate.

