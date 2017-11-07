Former House Minority Leader charged with breaking and entering

By: News Staff

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Rhode Island lawmaker has been charged with breaking and entering, police said on Tuesday.

Former House Minority Leader Robert Watson was arrested on Monday around 4:00 p.m., after an alleged break-in that occurred on South Pierce Road.

Watson was arrested and transported to Kent Hospital where he was arraigned, and then transported to the ACI.

During an official appearance in court on Tuesday, Watson was charged with one count of breaking and entering.

Watson, who has had numerous stints with the law, was presented as a bail and probation violator, and was held without bail.

He is due back in court in November and December.

