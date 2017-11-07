Potential solution for curious iPhone glitch - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Potential solution for curious iPhone glitch

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Are you a victim of the latest glitch on the iPhone that changes a lower case ‘i’ to a capital ‘A’ with a symbol? There may be a solution.

Authorities said iPads, iPhones, and iPods have shown some minor technical issues after being updated to the new iOS 11 software. 

Apple has found an alternative way to fix this problem in the meantime before it is solved in a future software update by taking the following steps below:

  1. Go into your settings and click general
  2. Click keyboard
  3. Click Text Replacement
  4. Click “+” to add a new one
  5. Type an upper-case “I” under “Phrase” and type a lower-case “i” under “Shortcut”

For more information and details about this technical problem you can visit the apple support page here.

