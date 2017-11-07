Gianna Cirella Laid to Rest, Community Pays Respects

By: Kainani Stevens

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Gianna Cirella, the Toll Gate High School junior who died suddenly last week, has now been laid to rest. Gianna’s story and the #GiStrong movement have captivated the community the last few weeks.

Cirella was a student athlete and the goalie on her high school soccer team. After falling suddenly ill in October she had emergency surgery to amputate part of her leg. She then died later due to complications from a blood infection.

Cirella’s private funeral service and burial were held Tuesday, but many lined the funeral procession route in a sea of purple to show their support.

The town of East Greenwich organizing their own tribute outside the police station. Gianna’s father Stanley Cirella is the Deputy Chief of Police in the town, and Gianna’s death struck a chord in their community as well.

“She was a beautiful girl and Captain Cirella is a tremendous guy,” said Sean Todd, the Vice President of the East Greenwich Town Council. “Their family has gone through an unimaginable tragedy. We're hoping this tribute portrays the amount of respect we have for the family and what they've been through in this tough time.”

