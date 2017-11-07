Governor Signs Six Veterans Bills Into Law

By: Tim Studebaker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Veterans Day is this Saturday. Just ahead of the nation's celebration of those who have served, the state is making some changes to some laws to support veterans.

Governor Raimondo spent part of her Tuesday afternoon signing six bills into law, all of them geared toward helping and honoring the state's veterans. Among the new laws is one that gives veteran-owned businesses preference when the state needs to buy goods and services. Another designates October 23 as a day in honor of "The Rhode Island Nine," nine marines who were killed back in 1983 in a terrorist truck bombing at their barracks in Beirut.

RI Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn says, “These bills are instrumental in what we do. And the Governor has been crystal clear about terms of delivering outreach to our veteran population, identifying what the key issues are amongst our veteran population, and putting some of those - we solve those through legislation.”

RI Governor Gina Raimondo says, “We have over 70-thousand vets in Rhode Island, and they deserve these bills and better service.”

The new laws took effect immediately

