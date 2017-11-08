Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater Announced As 2017 Hockomock Area YMCA's Legends Ball Honoree

Hockomock YMCA/Goodwin PR Press Release

What: The Hockomock Area YMCA is proud to announce Matthew Slater as the recipient of the 2017 Legends Award for his passion and commitment to inclusion in our community for children and individuals with disabilities.

Who: Matthew Slater will be present to receive congratulations from the Hockomock Area YMCA community. Ed Hurley, President and CEO of the Hockomock Area YMCA, will also provide remarks at this announcement. Past Legends Ball honorees including Steve Grogan, Devin McCourty, Rob Ninkovich, Nate Solder are expected to be in attendance. Slater will receive the award at the Hockomock Y’s annual gala, the Legends Ball, on November 28th.



Why: Each year, the Hockomock Area YMCA hosts a gala known as the Legends Ball. This annual gala has become a signature event for the Y and makes possible critical programs and services for the children and families engaged in the Integration Initiative. This year’s event will take place on November 28, 2017 at Lake Pearl in Wrentham. This evening will honor Matthew Slater for his achievements both on and off the field.To learn about this event visit: https://www.hockymca.org/legends-ball

The Hockomock Area YMCA’s Integration Initiative provides unique, innovative and impactful opportunities for children, teens and young adults with special needs and their families.Through this unique and comprehensive program, the Y encourages an environment of mutual respect for children with and without disabilities.



The Integration Initiative was created to meet an emerging need in the communities we serve, recognizing the importance of supporting children with special needs and their families, nurturing a community of inclusion at our YMCA and the community at large. Since 2004, more than 1,000 children and families have participated in our Initiative.

###

