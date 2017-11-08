Incumbent Correia defeats longtime councilor Pereira in Fall River mayoral race

By John Krinjak

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) -- Jasiel Correia will stay mayor in Fall River, after what proved to be a heated race.

Mayor Correia held off a strong challenge from city councilor Linda Pereira.

Flanked by Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Fall River's newly re-elected Mayor Jasiel Correia thanked his supporters at Jerry Remy's, after defeating the longtime councilor by more than 3,000 votes in what turned out to be a contentious race.

"We feel great. Look at this crowd, surrounded by family, friends, supporters. Great results tonight, we feel awesome, and I'm proud to be the mayor," said Correia.

Pereira conceded defeat around 8:30 Tuesday night, telling us she had expected to win.

"I was a little surprised. I thought we were doing really well. I thought the outcome would be different, but it is what it is. The voters have spoken," said Pereira.

It was a hard-fought race, with Pereira pointing to her 16 years of city council experience, and Correia's supporters touting the mayor's track record so far.

"You don't want to be overconfident. You want to work hard whether you're behind, ahead. That's what politics is all about, that's what good government is about, and that's what we delivered today," said Correia.

"I certainly wish Mayor Correia well in his next two years to move this city forward and to do good to this community," said Pereira.

Correia was first elected in 2015, becoming Fall River's youngest mayor ever, at just 23.

