New mayor elected in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — It is the end of a political era in Attleboro Wednesday morning as the city has a new mayor.

After fourteen years in office, incumbent Kevin Dumas has been ousted.

Dumas was defeated by a newcomer Paul Heroux who says he was confident he would win the race. In fact, Heroux did take the lead securing 5,064 votes Tuesday night while Dumas received 4,304 votes.

The new mayor elect, who is a state representative, says he expected this was the way things would turn out because of his platform of improving schools.

Dumas told ABC6 News that he was not surprised by his loss. He was going for his 15th and 16th years in office, which is the second-longest tenure for a mayor in the city’s history.

