Penthouse Club reopens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A problematic Providence nightclub is back open Wednesday morning.

“The Penthouse Club” received the green light from the state’s Department of Business Regulation, but it was not without warning.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Pare called the decision to allow the club to reopen a public safety danger.

The venue had been shut down last week because of repeated violence outside the club.

